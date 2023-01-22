Monterey Park shooting news – live: 10 killed as suspect remains at large

Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, as the suspected gunman remains at large.

The shooting took place on Saturday night, reportedly at a dance ballroom, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the California city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.

People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant nearby the scene of the shooting on Garvey Avenue, told the LA Times there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

Mr Choi said the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him and three people were rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door.

Monterey Park is a city of around 60,000 people, including a large Asian population, situated around seven miles from downtown LA.

12:42 , Andy Gregory

The owner of a nearby restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting has said that the gunman is belived to have had a machine gun.

Seung Won Choi told the LA Times that the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him.

Three people rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door, he said.

People were ‘pouring out screaming’ from venue as officers arrived

12:36 , Andy Gregory

People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on Saturday night at 10:22pm, according to Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Officers then went into the venue – reportely a dance ballroom – as firefighters treated the wounded.

Twenty casualties in mass shooting, 10 of them fatal, say police

12:29 , Andy Gregory

There have been 20 casualties in a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night, 10 of them fatal, police have said.

The shooting reportedly took place at a dance ballroom, on Garvey Avenue, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.

Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday morning that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. The 10 people who were killed died at the scene, he said.

The gunman remains at large.

