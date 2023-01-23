Monterey Park shooting: Who were the victims?

Mourners have been paying their respects at Star Dance studio, where the shooting took place

Four of the victims slain in the deadly shooting in California's Monterey Park have been identified by coroners.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting on Saturday, which also left nine people wounded at a dance studio.

The victims so far identified were three women and a man in their 50s and 60s. The other victims include three women and four men.

The suspected gunman was later found dead by police in a vehicle. Police have not revealed a motive.

Here's what we know about the victims.

Among the victims so far identified is My Nhan, a 65-year-old whose family members described her as a regular at the Monterey Park dance studio where the incident took place.

A family statement posted to Twitter by journalist Tiffany Liou - whose husband was Ms Nhan's nephew - said that her death is "still sinking in".

"She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends," the statement said. "It's what she loved to do.

"But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance."

The family's statement also noted that Ms Nhan - who they affectionately called "MyMy" - was the first person killed in the shooting.

Mymy Nhan was the first person shot and killed during the #MontereyPark mass shooting.



I've covered a lot of tragedies, and never imagined one would hit so close to home.



My husband's family is hurting beyond measure.

Here's a statement on behalf of the family. pic.twitter.com/q5GXa0g4Kh — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) January 23, 2023

The other victims identified by authorities in California so far include Lilan Li, 63, Xiujan Yu, 57 and Valentino Alvero, 68.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's officer is withholding the identities of the other victims while their next of kin are notified.

Story continues

The LA Times has identified one of the other victims as Ming Wei Ma, a former student who helped manage the dance studio.

On Facebook, dance instructor Lauren Woods said that Mr Ma was a key fixture of the studio.

"He was so adorable to me and I could tell he was the heart of Star Ballroom," Ms Woods said. "So many dancers, teachers and organizers were connected with Ma and I personally will miss him dearly."

On Monday morning, a small trickle of mourners were at the studio to pay their respects.

By mid-morning, several bouquets, candles, and other tributes had accumulated in front of a gate. One bundle of roses came with a note: "Victims and families, you are in our prayers."

One woman slowly approached the memorial and knelt down for a moment of silence, before placing a yellow bouquet of flowers on the pavement.

Jovita and Alfonso Matematico simply left whispered prayers for the victims. The married couple, both Catholics, had driven to Monterey Park from downtown Los Angeles to pay their respects.

"We went to church today, at 8 o'clock, and we prayed for them: may they rest in peace," said Jovita, 64.

Another mourner, 41-year-old Baptist pastor Meko Seto, told the BBC that the community has been left devastated by the shooting.

"People were said, they were afraid," he said, recalling a flurry of texts he'd received. "A lot of our church members are from Monterey Park. They were shocked."

"We're mourning," Mr Seto said. "We never thought this would happen, in a million years."