Montero Red 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Belongs In Your Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Any proper Pontiac collector will be interested in this GTO.

Muscle car fanatics may spend lots of time arguing about which one is the fastest, but there is one thing they can almost universally agree on. Back in 1964, the Pontiac GTO more or less invented the concept and laid down the basic recipe of what makes a muscle car.

The recipe was pretty simple. The GTO was based on the Pontiac Tempest and added a large displacement V8 to turn the mild-mannered mid-size into a fire-breathing monster, ready to terrorize the street or strip at a moment's notice.

The car seen here is a 1965 GTO convertible. The major exterior change over the inaugural GTO of 1964 was the switch to vertically stacked headlights, which would remain until 1968, when they would return to the side-by-side configuration

This first generation Pontiac GTO is a very clean, honest example, and one of only about 11,000 convertibles built in 1965. It is powered by a 389 cubic inch Tri-Power Ram Air, and is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission.

Henderson Auctions is pleased to announce our upcoming October 2021 Collector Motor Series Auction conducted at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. This 100+ vehicle auction will include the entire Mike Drury collection, among many others. Limited consignments will be accepted for this auction. If you would like information on attending the auction or listing your vehicles in the auction call 225-686-2252 or 800-850-2252. None of the Barber collection is for sale or included in the auction, this is a private auction conducted by Henderson Auctions at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.