Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Finjan Holdings, Inc. In The Northern District Of California

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 5:20-cv-04343-WHO, on behalf of common shareholders of Finjan Holdings, Inc. ("FINJAN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FNJN) who hold Finjan securities as of the close of the tender offer (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Finjan and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(e) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the sale of the Company to CFIP Goldfish Holdings, LLC. ("CFIP").

Under the terms of the sale, each share of Finjan common stock will be converted into the right to receive $1.55 in cash per share of Finjan common stock owned. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Recommendation Statement provides shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(e) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Recommendation Statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for Finjan; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by Finjan's financial advisor Atlas Technology Group LLC, in support of its fairness opinion; and (iii) background information of the offer. The tender offer is set to expire on July 22, 2020, one minute after 11:59 PM.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2020. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

