Montevideo man gets stayed prison sentence, jail time for biting, spitting on deputies arresting him

May 16—MONTEVIDEO

— A Montevideo man who threatened law enforcement officers, bit one of them and spit on another while he was being arrested has been sentenced to county jail time and a stayed prison sentence.

Eric Adam Mulligan, 34, was sentenced on a charge of threats of violence in Chippewa County District Court in late April. Assault and domestic assault charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Chippewa County Jail with credit for 68 days already served. A 15-month prison sentence was stayed for five years, and he was placed on supervised probation for five years. He was ordered to pay $575 fines and court fees.

A long list of probation conditions includes undergoing chemical assessment and following recommendations, no use of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, no possession of firearms and submitting to random drug testing.

Mulligan was arrested after Chippewa County deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Montevideo home in November 2021.

Deputies found Mulligan yelling and screaming inside a building next to the home while swinging a four-foot metal rod. He told deputies to leave and not come closer to him.

Law enforcement spent several hours talking to Mulligan, who continued to threaten them.

Once Mulligan left the building he ran away and was stunned by a deputy with a stun gun. During a struggle to handcuff Mulligan, he bit a deputy.

Once he was handcuffed, Mulligan requested something to drink and bit the plastic cup a deputy held so he could drink. The deputy grabbed Mulligan's mouth to get a piece of plastic out, and Mulligan then spit in the deputy's face.