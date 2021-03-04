Montevideo man sent to prison for sexually assaulting two pre-teen boys, 99 years of probation after release
Mar. 4—WILLMAR — A Montevideo man has been sentenced to prison for repeated sexual assaults on two boys between 2012 and 2016.
Oscar Armando Guzman, 47, of Montevideo, last week received sentences of 48 months and 51 months in Kandiyohi County District Court. He received credit for 157 days already served in jail.
The sentences are to be served concurrently. Under state law, Guzman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody and could serve the rest of the sentence on supervised release.
In Guzman's case, he was also ordered to serve 99 years on conditional release.
He was ordered to pay fines and court fees of $785 on each case. The combined total of $1,570 is to be paid from his prison earnings.
Guzman was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but in a plea agreement he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 in each case.
The boys who made the allegations were born in 2003 and 2005, according to court records.
In the case of the boy born in 2003, Guzman was accused of sexually assaulting the boy multiple times, beginning when the boy was 9 years old and continuing until he was about 13, when his family moved away from Willmar.
The assaults were reported when Yellow Medicine County Family Services became aware of the incidents and reported them to the Willmar Police Department.
The boy said Guzman would come into his bedroom, sometimes naked or in his underwear, and sexually assault the boy.
Sometimes he would sleep under his bed to try to stay away from Guzman, the boy said, but Guzman would pull him out from under the bed and assault him.
The boy born in 2005 reported Guzman's multiple assaults to police in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and they contacted the Willmar Police Department.
The boy told Willmar police that Guzman assaulted him when the family lived in Willmar, which was between 2012 and 2014. The boy said Guzman would tell him to go to sleep, then hold him down and sexually assault him.
The boy said the assaults occurred while he was at a babysitter's house.
