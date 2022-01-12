Montevideo man sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony drugs

Jan. 12—MONTEVIDEO — A Montevideo man was sentenced to 21 months in prison after law enforcement found methamphetamine and Xanax pills in his vehicle during an August 2021 traffic stop in Chippewa County.

Sergio Omar Trevino Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree controlled substance drug possession in November 2021 as part of a plea agreement that dismissed a third-degree felony controlled possession charge.

District Judge Thomas Van Hon on Jan. 4 in Chippewa County District Court credited Trevino with 154 days time served.

As part of his conviction, he was given two years of probation in an amended sentence for a July 2021 conviction in Yellow Medicine County of fifth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to 168 days in jail for the amended sentence but was credited for 168 days time served.

According to the criminal complaint in Chippewa County:

Trevino was arrested in August 2021 for multiple small amounts of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Yellow Medicine County near Wegdahl.

Trevino allegedly led police on a short pursuit before stopping his white Pontiac G6 at a park.

A K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs in Trevino's vehicle and a search found three baggies containing .3 grams or less of methamphetamine, a small baggie containing six Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia.

Trevino has previous convictions for third-degree drug possession in September 2016 and third-degree methamphetamine possession in a school zone in July 2016, according to the Minnesota court records website.