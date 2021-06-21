Montevideo man sentenced in third sex assault case against juveniles

Jun. 21—WILLMAR — A Montevideo man already in prison for two previous sex assault convictions has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting another juvenile between 2017 and 2019.

Oscar Armando Guzman, 47, of Montevideo, was sentenced in Chippewa County District Court to 54 months and 15 days after he pleaded guilty in May to felony second-degree criminal sex conduct with a victim under 13. He was given credit for 268 days already served.

Under state law, Guzman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody and could serve the rest of the sentence on supervised release.

In Guzman's case, he was also ordered to serve 99 years on conditional release and register as a predatory offender.

He was ordered to pay fines and court fees of $270.

District Judge Thomas Van Hon also made a preliminary determination that civil commitment may be appropriate based on Guzman's pattern of crimes against children.

The new prison sentence will run concurrently with those of the two previous convictions for sexual assault against two different juveniles between 2012 and 2016. He received sentences of 48 months and 51 months, also to be served concurrently.

* Read about Guzman's previous convictions here.

According to the criminal complaint in the current case, the juvenile told law enforcement in August of 2019 that Guzman attempted to rape him when he was around 8 years old while the boy was in bed.

Guzman's previous convictions involved boys born in 2003 and 2005, according to court records.

In the case of the boy born in 2003, Guzman was accused of sexually assaulting the boy multiple times, beginning when the boy was 9 years old and continuing until he was about 13, when his family moved away from Willmar.

The boy said Guzman would come into his bedroom, sometimes naked or in his underwear, and sexually assault the boy.

Sometimes he would sleep under his bed to try to stay away from Guzman, the boy said, but Guzman would pull him out from under the bed and assault him.

Story continues

The boy born in 2005 reported Guzman's multiple assaults to police in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and they contacted the Willmar Police Department.

The boy told Willmar police that Guzman assaulted him when the family lived in Willmar, which was between 2012 and 2014. The boy said Guzman would tell him to go to sleep, then hold him down and sexually assault him.

Click to read more about Crime and Courts.