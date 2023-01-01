Montgomery airport closed after American Airlines employee killed

An American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident at about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

First responders were on the scene, and the airport was expected to be closed until Sunday, according to the FAA.

The accident happened at the site of a parked Embraer E175 for American Airlines flight 3408, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is standard for aircraft-related accidents involving injuries and fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

