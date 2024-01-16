Montgomery announces second virtual learning day due to weather, school pipe conditions

With near freezing temperatures expected to drop even lower overnight and icy roads scattered around the city, Montgomery Public Schools announced that it will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

That makes five days in a row that MPS students will not be in the classroom. Following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Tuesday was a virtual learning day because of inclement weather as well.

"After carefully considering students waiting outside in frigid weather for buses and the conditions of the pipes in our older school buildings, MPS has decided that continuing virtual learning/work is the best option for everyone's safety," a statement from the district on Tuesday afternoon read.

MPS communication officer Jade Jones said there have been no reported issues with the pipes in any school buildings, but the district is taking precautions.

Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all of Montgomery Public Schools.

Montgomery is one of the first school systems in the area to cancel in-person learning for the second day in a row. Both Autauga County Schools and Elmore County Schools released statements on Monday saying that regular class schedules are expected to resume on Wednesday, but there may be bus delays. Autauga held a virtual learning day on Tuesday, and Elmore closed the schools altogether.

"On Wednesday buses may run behind schedule due to the low temperatures, so makes sure your child wears warm clothing, and register for your child's bus Remind code for up-dates," the statement from Elmore County Schools read.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop lower across Alabama on Tuesday evening, refreezing any precipitation that melted during the day.

"Continue to be alert when traveling tonight and Wednesday," a social media statement read.

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPS cancels in-person class. Autauga, Elmore set for normal schedule