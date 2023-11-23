Montgomery celebrates Thanksgiving with Turkey Day Classic parade

The Turkey Day Classic parade began at 9 a.m. Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving and the football game between Alabama State University and Tuskegee University.

The parade took place downtown, with hundreds of viewers lining the streets to enjoy the festivities.

The football game was scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. The game is the 99th Turkey Day Classic game and marks one of the oldest traditions among historically Black colleges and universities.

The Alabama State University marching band performs during the Turkey Day Classic parade on Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

People can buy tickets through www.TicketReturn.com or by calling 334-229-4551.

Other events that preceded the game between the Hornets and the Golden Tigers included the holiday tree lighting ceremony, the alumni brunch and the Turkey Day Classic Concert.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Turkey Day Classic: Montgomery celebrates with Thanksgiving parade