Montgomery chief: Shooting deaths "99.9 percent" drug related

Jun. 27—Law enforcement authorities were still searching Tuesday afternoon for someone who killed two men in a shooting early Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman, two men died following the shooting, which occurred along U.S. Rte. 61 in the Kanawha County portion of Montgomery shortly after midnight. One of the men perished on the scene, while the other died in a Charleston hospital, according to Workman.

Workman Tuesday afternoon said the two deceased men were local residents, although their identities haven't been revealed.

He said the shooting was "99.9 percent" drug-related, as drugs were found lying in the street where the incident occurred.

Since authorities initially responded, a search has been ongoing for a suspect in the shooting, Workman noted.

"We picked up a couple of suspects and talked to them," he said. "We have several suspects that we're trying to eliminate (as the shooter)."

Anyone who "knows something, has seen something, finds something ..." that will aid the search for the shooter is urged to call the 911 center and "we'll be right after it," Workman said.

The chief said he and the officers of his six-member department have "been out since it happened." The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has gone "above and beyond" in assisting the search and investigation, and other assisting agencies have included the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and officers from Pratt, Smithers, Glasgow and Marmet.

"Where everyone's so short-handed, when calls go out (cooperating agencies respond to assist)," he stressed.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe