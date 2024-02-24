Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick seriously injured in domestic incident

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick was seriously injured in a domestic incident on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers quickly arrived on the scene soon and took a suspect into custody. That suspect is the judge's son, Khalfani Hardwick, 36. Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson said the investigation remains ongoing, and charges have yet to be filed.

Judge Johnny Hardwick sustained life-threatening injuries in a domestic incident on Saturday.

Hardwick is the presiding judge over the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He is an alumnus of Alabama State University and has served as a circuit judge since 2001. A Montgomery native, Hardwick also serves as president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.

