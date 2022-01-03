Montgomery Co. Public Schools Make Weather Decision For Jan. 3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD — Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3. Officials made the call Sunday night, citing "expected severe weather conditions."



All school and community activities in school buildings also are canceled.

All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay. Day care programs in school buildings may open by 9 a.m., a message on the Montgomery County Public Schools website said.

Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The warning calls for 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow, which is likely to make travel very difficult.



During the winter storm warning period, winds may gust as high as 35 mph. The morning or evening commute may be affected. People should keep an extra flashlight as well as food and water with them if they need to travel, officials say. Those walking outside should be extra careful taking their first steps on driveways, stairs and sidewalks, which may be slippery and icy.

Climbing coronavirus cases may also affect schools this month.



Families are asked to continue to report positive COVID-19 cases.

"Maintaining a safe environment when we return to school ... also means knowing and responding to positive student cases. If your child does test positive for COVID-19 during winter break, please report that to MCPS. The way to do that is by using this electronic form," the district said.



Through 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, there were 3,686 positive cases reported among students and staff in MCPS during winter break. The number of cases in the school system over the last several weeks has increased significantly in line with trends across Maryland and the United States.

A Dec. 30 community update from the district noted measures to keep students and staff safe.

You can view the number of positive cases over winter break at each school at this link.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, a list of the number of positive cases reported at each school site that day will be reported at the top of the COVID-19 dashboard website by 7 p.m. each school day. The dashboard will continue to report data on total positive cases and quarantines on a weekly basis.

