Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the Big Lots store located on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft of numerous tools, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office. surveillance video shows a truck parked next to a work van behind the business. An unidentified person got out of the vehicle and took tools from the van and placed them in the truck.

The video showed the truck to be dark grey or black and has no tail gate.

Anyone with information that can help the sheriff's office is asked to contact Detective Gary Ridgeway at 937-432-2766.








