Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help solving 23-year-old cold case

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that could help solve a 23-year-old cold case.

Rodney Shephard, 46, was found dead on Jan. 10, 2000, in his Perry Twp. home.

>> RELATED: News Center 7 report leads to new information in 20-year-old cold case

Shephard was found by a friend, Charles Hoops, who he ate breakfast with several times a week at the Waffle House in Brookville, the sheriff’s office said.

After Shephard had not shown up for breakfast and was not reachable by phone that day, Hoops drove to Shepard’s house and found him dead inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perry Township police responded to the house and determined that a “violent event” had taken place and notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and coroner for further investigation.

It was determined that Rodney had been murdered and a homicide investigation was conducted.

“Although this incident occurred 23 years ago, this case remains open and Detectives need help with any information that may have been developed over time since this violent crime took place,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melanie Phelps at 937-225-6479 or by emailing PhelpsM@mcohiosheriff.org.

Photo by: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office











