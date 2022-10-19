New Montgomery Co. task force looks to battle uptick in car thefts

Multiple agencies in the Miami Valley have joined together to tackle the uptick in cars being stolen in the area.

The Grand Theft Auto Suppression Task Force is made up of law enforcement from Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, and more, according to Major Jason Hall with Dayton Police Department.

In 24 hours the team was able to recover seven stolen cars and detained 12 people, Hall said.

Hall said that car theft can ruin victims’ lives.

“Probably the second most expensive piece of property they own, people depend on it for their livelihoods, people depend on it to get to doctor’s appointments,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon Kettering police spotted a car that was reported stolen, the task force tried to stop the car earlier but the driver didn’t want to give up.

Video shows the driver ramming a Kettering cruiser when cornered and taking off at a high speed through Kettering.

The driver went around dead-end signs and across a field before Kettering police called off the pursuit.

The suspect was able to be cornered later with the help of a police dog.

This man was one of 12 people now being questioned and possibly charged with crimes.

Police say the effort to stop car theft is worth it.

A Beavercreek man miraculously got his vehicle back last week after a friend spotted it and police chased down the man suspected of stealing.

“They already had the hood up on the truck, starting to do something to it, everybody came together so fast, the cops, my friend,” William Dean said.

Dayton police say the number of cars reported stolen in the city is already about the year-end totals for either 2021 and 2021.















