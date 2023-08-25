Montgomery County Administration Building reopens Friday, normal business hours
The Montgomery County Administration Building will reopen Friday, according to a social media post by the city.
The administration building was closed Thursday because of a power outage.
The building will operate under normal business hours Friday. However, some public services could be limited. Customers are encouraged to call the appropriate department before arriving at the Administrative Building to ensure needed services are available.