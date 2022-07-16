Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of rape resigns

Jul. 16—An assistant prosecuting attorney in Montgomery County resigned effective immediately after his Friday indictment in a rape case.

John C. Amos, 50, of Miamisburg, was issued a summons to appear July 28 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have happened between April 19 and April 27, 2013, according to the indictment.

"The conduct investigated happened outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor's office," according to a statement released by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The county prosecutor's office in June of 2020 was informed that a criminal investigation was underway following an allegation made against Amos for an incident reported to have happened about seven years earlier. The office was informed in February 2021 that a police report had been completed.

"Our office was not involved in any way in the investigation or review of the case. Mr. Amos was placed on leave, pending the outcome of the grand jury. We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed. Mr. Amos has resigned, effective immediately," the statement read.

An outside county prosecutor was asked to act as a special prosecutor and the case was turned over to them. However, the assigned special prosecutor left that office before completing the case review and another county prosecutor's office was asked to take over the case.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said it will continue to have no involvement in the case against Amos, and referred all questions to the special prosecutors.

Court records show that Lucas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Liptack-Wilson is the prosecutor in the case. She was unable to be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday also requested a referral for a visiting judge to handle the proceedings against Amos. In the request, Administrative Judge Timothy O'Connell stated that Amos "has been a Montgomery County prosecutor for multiple years and has tried cases in front of the majority of the seated bench."

Amos joined the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office in May 2000, according to a December 2013 release from the prosecutor's office announcing his promotion to supervising attorney of the intake/grand jury division.