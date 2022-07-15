Montgomery County assistant prosecutor charged with rape, other sex crimes resigns

A Montgomery County assistant prosecutor charged with rape has resigned.

A Montgomery County grand jury handed up an indictment against John Amos, 50, Friday for two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office was made aware of a criminal investigation into an allegation made against Amos in June 2020, according to a spokesperson. The allegation was regarding an incident that happened approximately seven years earlier.

Court documents show the alleged incident happened in April 2013.

In February 2021, the prosecutor’s office was notified that a police report had been completed.

The spokesperson said the incident under investigation happened “outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.”

A prosecutor from an outside county was immediately asked to come in and act as a special prosecutor for Amos’ case, but that prosecutor left that office before completing the case review. Due to staffing issues, another county prosecutor’s office was asked to take over the case.

Amos had been placed on leave, but the prosecutor’s office said Friday that had resigned, effective immediately.

“We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed,” a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said.

Amos is scheduled to appear in court next on July 28 at 8:30 a.m.



