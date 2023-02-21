Montgomery County boy charged with assault in Mount Airy stabbings

Feb. 20—A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault after stabbing three people in Mount Airy early Monday morning, police said.

One person was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, and the two others were taken to local area hospitals, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Corporal Jon Light, a spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, could not be reached Monday for further comment, including the patients' conditions.

Police did not publicly identify the 17-year-old boy, who is from Olney.

He will initially be tried as an adult in Carroll County, the release said.

At around 12:21 a.m. Monday, deputies with both the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Mount Airy Police Department officers responded to the 14000 block of Shirley Bohn Road, in the Frederick County area of Mount Airy, for a report of a stabbing at a party.

Police found the three victims, all 19 years old, and they were taken to hospitals. The boy was found a short time later and arrested by Frederick County deputies.

It was later determined that the assault happened in the 6000 block of Buffalo Road, in the Carroll County area of Mount Airy. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, and the boy was transferred from Frederick County to Carroll County custody.

The Carroll County State's Attorney's Office charged the boy with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.