Montgomery County Commission requiring more nurses at county jail following death of inmates

The Montgomery County Commission is requiring the county jail to hire additional nurses.

>>RELATED: Montgomery County Jail inmate not expected to survive ‘medical episode,’ family says

At least six inmates have died in the Montgomery County Jail this year.

The jail shared its news plan it thinks will make the jail safer at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The nurses will in the jail’s intake area instead of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTS).

They think these nurses will help diagnose medical problems inmates may have when they arrive.

The sheriff’s office already has nurses in the jail.