Montgomery County Council hosts annual Youth Town Hall Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — During the annual youth town hall meeting Wednesday night — high school students from Montgomery County gathered at the County Council Building to voice their opinions and share their concerns.

Anusha Krishnan is a high school senior who has been in the Student Government Association since 6th grade and wants to continue to be more involved in the community.

“I think starting from 6th grade, seeing a lot of the different issues that I found in my school and trying to find a way to voice those opinions and then also the community that I was in SGA … I wanted to continue to stay involved,” Krishnan said.

Council President, Evan Glass, believes youth voices matter and providing opportunities to connect with young people helps elected and community leaders make decisions and plan for the future.

“As the former executive director of an after-school program, I appreciate how youth-driven advocacy positively impacts our community. Youth voices make our schools, neighborhoods and county stronger through the expression of positive social change,” Glass said.

For some students, it was their first time attending the youth town hall meeting. Jax Kolbey said he also hopes to one day become a part of the county council.

“I would love to be an elected official someday. Not at the presidential level or anything like that,” Kolbey said. “Local politics make a big difference, and I would love to be involved in that.”

Students at the meeting were also able to earn student-service learning hours for advocacy, which are hours that count toward graduation requirements.

