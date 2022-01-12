Montgomery County Court hearing reset in slain husband case after interpreter mix up

Sothon In and Theary Lim

The preliminary hearing of a woman, facing a homicide charge in connection with the death of her husband, was postponed Tuesday afternoon after a language interpreter mix up.

Theary Lim, who has been charged after a fatal shooting that led to the death of her husband Sothon In, only speaks Khmer, which is the national language of Cambodia.

The Cambodian native was not present in Judge Sharon Massey Grimes Montgomery County courtroom because only a Vietnamese interpreter was present.

The case has been reset to Jan. 18 as the search for the correct interpreter continues.

During court, officials mentioned that there isn't a Khmer speaking interpreter within the state of Tennessee.

First reported homicide of the year

The Clarksville Police Department was called to make a welfare check at the couple's home on the 2200 block of Ladd Drive at about 9:43 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Lim, 32, was uninjured but lying unresponsive in the living room, according to an arrest warrant.

Her husband In, 38, was found dead on the floor of one of the home's bedrooms, the warrant said. He'd suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Lim was seen in security footage with a gun in her hand hours before the incident occurred, according to reports.

The shooting marked the first reported homicide of 2022 in Clarksville.

Lim's attorney Chase Smith said he has yet to speak with his client and will not be able to have the hearing until then.

Family friend: 'We were in shock'

A family friend of the pair, Vannarith Im, said from his understanding the couple had a good relationship and was in disbelief about the incident.

"We were in shock," said Im, who is a high school friend of In.

Im said the couple had two young children together and were married over six years. Im also confirmed that the children are now in the custody of a family member.

"He loves his kids, and he loves his wife," he said.

