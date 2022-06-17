Montgomery County DA investigating Hatfield officer-involved shooting

A Hatfield Township police officer shot and injured a 29-year-old man early Friday morning after a resident reported seeing a man run through her backyard and hide in a neighboring property.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele did not identify the police officer who shot the man or the shooting victim, who is hospitalized, according to a press release announcing where Steele announced office is investigating the shooting.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hatfield

Hatfield Township police were called to the scene on Leon Drive around 7:30 a.m. and quickly found the man hiding between two woodpiles, according to the release.

An initial investigation indicated that police ordered the man to come out and show his hands, but he did not comply, Steele said. After an officer deployed an electroshock device, the man ran at a police officer who fired his weapon and struck the male.

A knife was recovered at the scene, but the press release did not say if the man was armed with the weapon when he was shot.

Police immediately provided aid to the man, who was transported to Grandview Hospital and was undergoing surgery as of Friday afternoon, the release said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hatfield Township police-involved shooting under investigation