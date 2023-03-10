Montgomery County deputies ask for help in search of theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting aid from the public to find a suspect in connection with a catalytic converter theft.

>> TRENDING: Letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans

On Thursday, February 9, deputies from the Washington Township substation were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express in the 7700 block of Washington Village Drive on reports of a catalytic converter theft, a spokesperson for the department stated in a Facebook post.

Deputies retrieved surveillance footage showing an unknown person driving a white Ford van.

The Ford pulled into the parking spot next to the hotel’s van, the spokesperson said. After some time, the suspect returned to their vehicle and drove off.

Anyone with information about the videoed suspect is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.