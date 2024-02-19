Montgomery County deputies searching for missing Virginia Tech student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Virginia Tech student who went missing on Friday, Feb. 16.

Lieutenant Light told WFXR News that 20-year-old Johnny Roop was traveling to his parent’s home in Abingdon, Virginia to take an online exam by 5 p.m., but never arrived.

According to authorities, Roop was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with a Virginia license plate, “TXW6643,” as shown in the picture below. The car has a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the back window.

Anyone who has seen Roop’s car or knows where he is is encouraged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.

WFXR News will update this story as more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.