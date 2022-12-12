Montgomery County detectives ask for public’s help to find vandalism suspect

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a suspect that vandalized Women’s Centers of Ohio on June 27.

The center is located at 5250 North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

The suspect can be seen spray painting the pavement in front of the facility in surveillance pictures released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect also spray painted the building and broke the front windows, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

Detectives are “still working through leads” over five months later, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are asking people to contact Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-4357 with any information about the incident.

Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

