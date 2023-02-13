Montgomery County expands options to resolve tickets online

Got a ticket in Montgomery County? You may not need to go to the courthouse.

Drivers who get a traffic ticket from a state Trooper or sheriff's deputy in the county now have more options to resolve those tickets online. Some of those options include:

Plead guilty, pay the fine and avoid going to court

Plead guilty and request more time to pay the fine while also avoiding going to court

Request driving school instead of going to court

Plead not guilty and request a trial date

Request a new court date

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman, shown here at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Sept. 30, 2020, said the new online options for Montgomery County are "a real time saver."

"You used to have to go to the courthouse if you wanted to attend driving school or if you wanted payment plan to pay your fine. Now, you can seek those options online," Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman said. "Let’s say you got a ticket for no insurance. You can now submit proof of insurance online right from your smartphone instead of having to go to the courthouse. It is a real time saver.”

The program doesn't apply to tickets issued by the Montgomery Police Department.

Ishman and Montgomery County District Judge Tiffany McCord announced the rollout last week. McCord said they were working with Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker and the Administrative Office of Courts for months to streamline the process.

You can find out more by going to https://traffic.alacourt.gov/resolve.aspx.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at bharper1@gannett.com.

