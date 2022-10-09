Montgomery County to hold fall job fair; Dozens of companies looking to hire right now

Montgomery County will be holding a fall job fair at Sinclair Community College this month.

People can meet with dozens of businesses throughout the county that are hiring, according to Montgomery County’s social media page.

The job fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18th.

It will be held in Building 12 at Sinclair on 444 W. Third St., the social media post said.

You can register for the fair on the Ohio Means Jobs website.



