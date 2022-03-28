Montgomery County to hold government job fair next week

Montgomery County will be holding a job fair for more than 100 open positions in local government next week.

The job fair will take place April 7 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center.

Positions available range from fields such as animal care to public health.

There is no cost to attend the event.

To register online and see the full list of open positions visit here.