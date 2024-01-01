Montgomery County issues hypothermia alert

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) has issued a hypothermia alert from Monday to Tuesday.

Hypothermia alert issued for DC

The alert will go into effect Monday at 9 p.m. and will end on Tuesday at noon.

OEMHS said to expect cold temperatures below freezing and to wear layers if you’re heading outside.

