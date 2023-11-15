Montgomery County launches new private security camera program

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Surveillance cameras sit atop intersections around Silver Spring, watching for red light runners and other traffic violators.

Beamlak Ayela is not bothered by having too many eyes in the sky.

“Any crimes happen [then] police can easily investigate,” Ayela said.

Soon, there will be more cameras. Silver Spring is one communities in Montgomery County where the new police-private security camera incentive program goes into effect this week.

At least 1,000 of them will be installed in communities that currently don’t have many private cameras in them.

County Executive, Marc Elrich, said the cameras can be useful and adds security.

“Police often will go into a neighborhood and see who had a ring camera and who had a security camera on,” Elrich said. “They want to know who might have been on the street when a particular crime was committed.”

Homeowners could receive up to $250 in rebates for one camera, according to Elrcih, while businesses and non-profits could get back $1,250 if they buy five cameras.

“Having good evidence that if anything happens, I think that’s one of the main ways that we can be assured to feel protected,” Ayela said, as he supports the program.

The Montgomery County Department of Police already use license plate readers. Soon, it said it will add camera drones to their arsenal.

