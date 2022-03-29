Montgomery County man accused in area robberies indicted in Warren County

Mar. 29—A Warren County grand jury on Friday indicted a Montgomery County man accused of a series of gunpoint robberies at gas stations in multiple counties.

Da'Sean Marcus Allan McCleskey, 21, of Englewood, was indicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies, with a three-year firearms specification on each charge.

Investigators said between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 19, McCleskey allegedly held gas station employees at gunpoint in seven separate offenses in Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

The robberies in Franklin occurred at the following locations: the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; the Sunoco Gas Station, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and the Marathon Gas Station, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the charges from the other counties were included in the indictment.

Franklin police said the last offense occurred in Beavercreek on Jan. 19.

Fornshell said McCleskey had lost his job before allegedly robbing the gas stations he was familiar with as a delivery driver.

McCleskey was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service at his apartment in Englewood on Jan. 21, but was released on bond.

An arraignment date in Warren County Common Pleas Court has yet to be determined, according to court records.