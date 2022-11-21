Montgomery County man arrested after alleged Interstate 68 road rage incident

Nov. 21—CUMBERLAND — A man who allegedly pointed a pistol at a motorist Sunday while traveling on Interstate 68 near the Garrett-Allegany County line was arrested just minutes later after troopers broadcasted a lookout for the suspect vehicle, according to Maryland State Police at McHenry.

Deputies located that vehicle, an Acura SUV, near the 45-mile marker on eastbound I-68 a short time after the alleged incident that reportedly occurred in the area of the 27-mile marker, west of Frostburg.

A search of the vehicle led deputies and Cumberland Police to the discovery of a 9 mm handgun and suspected marijuana inside the vehicle that was occupied by several male and female passengers.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County, that state police declined to identify, was taken into custody on illegal handgun charges, controlled dangerous possession offenses and a warrant for first-degree assault. Deputies also filed charges for alleged offenses in Allegany County.