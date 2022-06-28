Montgomery County man arrested in widespread February vandalism

Jun. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Montgomery County man was served five warrants Monday stemming from the alleged shooting of parked vehicles Feb. 12 in Eckhart, Cumberland and Ridgeley, West Virginia, according to Cumberland Police.

Kenyon Devon Ames, 26, of Clarksburg remained jailed Tuesday without bond after he was served multiple warrants charging him with seven counts of destruction of property and tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Ames was also jailed on a warrant issued by a Mineral County, West Virginia, magistrate related to alleged vandalism.

Ames is the second person arrested in the continuing investigation of the alleged incidents the occurred over a several hour period outside the city of Frostburg in the Eckhart community and the area of Second and Arch streets in Cumberland. Vehicles were also reportedly damaged in the town of Ridgeley.

Tyler Joseph Williams, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested in March on 12 counts of malicious destruction of property and 12 counts of tampering with a vehicle following investigations by Frostburg Police, Maryland State Police, Cumberland Police and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Those investigations began the day of the alleged daytime incidents after numerous citizens in the affected areas reported the crime spree.