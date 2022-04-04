Montgomery County man charged with shooting at vehicles on PA Turnpike in Bensalem

A Montgomery County man is accused of shooting at vehicles on Interstate Route 276 in Bensalem on two separate occasions last month.

On Friday, Andre Kenny Mark Green, 29, was arraigned on charges alleging he fired a gun from his vehicle at another car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on March 15 and again on March 21.

Green, of Whitemarsh Township, is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

As of Monday he remained in Bucks County Prison on 10% of $850,000 bail.

State police said Green shot at a Ford F-150 while in the westbound lanes of the turnpike in Bensalem about 2:20 p.m. March 15. Investigators found shell casings nearby, police said.

He then fired at another vehicle, a Kia Forte, while on the turnpike in the westbound lanes near mile marker 347 about 2:55 p.m. March 21, according to court documents. Police recovered two projectiles from the Kia Forte, charging documents state.

No one was struck by gunfire in either incident. Authorities said Green hid his face in both shootings.

Investigators identified Green through records and information provided by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, according to court documents.

Green, who works at a business in Falls, was arrested there Friday morning, police said. He has two previous felony convictions, meaning he can't legally own a firearm, charging documents state.

Green's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 14. He did not have an attorney listed for him Monday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Man accused of shooting at vehicles on PA Turnpike in Bensalem