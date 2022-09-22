Montgomery County man pleads guilty to federal meth, firearms charges

0
Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
·1 min read

Rodd Griffin, 42, of Cunningham, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to two charges.

Griffin's guilty pleas stemmed from charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Griffin was investigated starting in early 2020, when a tip was received that he had been selling heroin out of his home. Law enforcement proceeded to set up controlled buys from Griffin and learned that he made routine trips to Atlanta to pick up large amounts of each substance.

Officers then used a search warrant and seized $40,000, 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, 232.4 grams of heroin, and 400 grams of marijuana. They also collected three handguns and two rifles.

When Griffin returned to his residence, he and his vehicle were searched. Officers found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, as well as $6,000 including some of the controlled buy money.

Griffin has previously been convicted of a felony, and was prohibited from owning firearms.

If the plea agreement is accepted by the court, he will be sentenced to 23 years in prison, said DOJ.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Montgomery County man pleads guilty to federal meth, firearms charges

Recommended Stories

  • Tatas to bring Air Asia and Vistara under Air India by 2024

    Tata Sons may be looking to consolidate its airline business. The 150-year-old group is bringing its multiple airlines—Air Asia and Vistara—under Air India, a company it launched decades ago and was later nationalised. Last year, Tata Sons re-acquired Air India from the Indian government.

  • ‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland

    The investigation began in June, when a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station who was overdosing on fentanyl.

  • Iran's Khamenei gives second speech after report of illness

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday, appearing healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors. The New York Times reported on Sept. 16 that Khamenei, 83, had cancelled all meetings and public appearances after falling gravely ill and was on bed rest under observation by the team of doctors, quoting four people familiar with his health situation. Khamenei, who has led the Islamic Republic since 1989, appeared on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an event commemorating veterans of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

  • Suspect who stabbed Afghan refugee in Vancouver’s Chinatown charged in 2nd attack on stranger

    The suspect arrested and charged for stabbing an Afghan refugee in Vancouver’s Chinatown has been charged in a second unprovoked attack. Dennis Amanand Prasad, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for each of the stabbing incidents that took place on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. On Sept. 10, a 55-year-old man was left with “serious and life-altering injuries” after he was allegedly attacked by Prasad while he was walking alone near East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

  • BoE raises rates, despite likely recession

    STORY: The Bank of England raised interest rates again on Thursday (September 22), in a bid to tame inflation.That’s despite the economy likely entering recession.The BoE lifted its key interest rate to 2.25%, up from 1.75%.The move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday (September 21) to raise its rate.A move that has prompted central banks worldwide to do the same.That’s as global labor shortages and rising energy costs spur inflation.Britain’s new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he was focused “unashamedly” on growing the economy, and that he expected the Bank of England to take action to contain rising prices.The BoE said it would continue to “respond forcefully, as necessary” to inflation.It now expects it to peak at just under 11% in October.The bank also estimates that Britain’s economy will shrink 0.1% in the third quarter, in part due to an extra public holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.Coming after a fall in output in the previous quarter too, that would mean the country was officially in a recession.

  • VA Secretary: We Decide, Not State AGs, If Vets Can Access Abortion In States With Bans

    Alabama's GOP attorney general may be vowing to prosecute VA doctors, but the feds have the final say in providing reproductive care, said Denis McDonough.

  • Notorious Karen Who Called the Cops on Black Bird-Watcher Sued Her Employer for Firing Her, Then Lost

    The white woman who called the police on a Black bird-watcher for nothing other than being Black, filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She claimed they wrongfully terminated her and defamed her as a racist. According to NBC News, she lost her little suit.

  • Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing

    A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were along a trail after being reported missing by their families. The suspect is not in custody, but authorities have filed a petition — which initiates a juvenile court case — to charge the unnamed individual with two counts of murder, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The teen's name has not been released because the suspect is a minor. Authorities have

  • How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die? Why America’s Worst Serial Killer Only Served 3 Years in Prison

    The Milwaukee Cannibal was given 15 consecutive life sentences.

  • Georgia Mom Found Naked, Burned After Sending Chilling Message to Daughter

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Venmo“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”That was the chilling Venmo message Deborrah “Debbie” Collier sent her daughter around 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 10—along with approximately $2,300—before the 59-year-old left her Athens, Georgia home in a rented SUV and vanished. Less than 24 hours later, authorities would discover her body, nude and severely burned, in a ravine ab

  • Indiana suspect captured after hourslong search in city sewers, where officials found a scythe and a machete

    An Indiana man sought for throwing a hatchet at people in a park became the target of frantic hours-long search through Bloomington's storm sewer system Tuesday.

  • Alex Jones 'hoax' claim led strangers to show up demanding to see his dead son, Sandy Hook father testifies

    The father testified during Jones' second damages trial that his family faced relentless harassment based on the shock jock's conspiracy theory.

  • 'I Believe Him:' Mother Of Man Accused Of Killing Memphis Jogger Defends Him

    The mother of the man accused of murdering Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher says her son is innocent. Cleotha Abston, 38, is accused of abducting, raping and murdering the 34-year-old mother and teacher on Sept. 2, in a case that quickly gained national attention and highlighted concerns for safety in the running community. However, Abston’s mother, Virgie Abston, 65, spoke about her son publicly for the first time in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, claiming her son is innocent. “I talk

  • Boat driver charged in deadly parasailing crash into a Florida Keys bridge

    A Florida Keys boat captain who told police he cut a cable tethered to a parasailing rig struggling in a tempest high above the Atlantic Ocean on Memorial Day, sending a young mother and two small children plummeting into the water, was charged Thursday with causing the woman’s death.

  • 67-year-old’s face pummeled at Home Depot in attack over turn signal, Michigan cops say

    A 25-year-old man was arrested, authorities said.

  • Atlanta lawyer found guilty of hitting, killing man during road rage incident over golf ball

    Bryan Schmitt was found guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault by a jury.

  • AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/LegistormRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of

  • Man Released After Running Over Teen He Deemed a ‘Republican Extremist,’ Court Docs Show

    GoFundMe and Foster County PoliceA North Dakota man who admitted to running over and killing a teenager says he did it because he thought the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group” that was out to get him, according to court documents. Shannon Joseph Brandt, 41, was charged with one felony count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Sept. 18. He was also charged with driving under the influence after h

  • Antifa on trial: How one criminal case could redefine the murky left-wing movement

    Anti-fascists and right-wing extremists clashed in San Diego last year. Now a landmark criminal case that could change the legal understanding of Antifa.

  • Aunt had taken boy, 3, to Navy Pier without permission

    The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a child. Police said Moreno pushed the boy into the water Monday afternoon and made no attempt to rescue him. Prosecutors called her actions premeditated.