Montgomery County police looking for Bethesda Chipotle armed robbery suspect

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened on Feb. 4 at the downtown Bethesda Chipotle.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), a man placed an order before demanding money from the employee working the register. When the employee refused and ran to call the police, the man then jumped behind the counter. Police said that after he was unable to open the register himself, the man pulled a tan and black handgun on a second employee.

That employee complied, and the man ran off toward the Bethesda Metro Station with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9:15 p.m.

MCPD said that the suspect appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old. He was around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Officers released the above security footage of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to visit www.p3tips.com or call 1-866-411-8477.

