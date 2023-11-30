Montgomery County police looking for woman who tried to withdraw money with fake ID

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was investigating an identification fraud and attempted theft situation.

The incident took place on Nov. 24 at the NASA Federal Credit Union in the 800 block of Rockville Pike.

FBI, DC police looking for suspects who carjacked FBI agent

Around 5:45 p.m., a woman came to the bank and tried to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money using a fake ID. When she was denied, she left the bank.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

MCDP described the suspect as a woman in her twenties or thirties with black hair. She was carrying a brown purse and wearing a black mask, white coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of that woman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.