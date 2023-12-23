Montgomery County raising minimum wage to $15 per hour

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting Jan. 1, Maryland employers will have to pay their hourly employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

This is due to the Fair Wage Act of 2023, which was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore on April 11. The new State law applies to Montgomery County employers with 10 or fewer employees.

Heading out for the holidays? Metrorail is extending its hours for New Year’s Eve

“We applaud Governor Wes Moore’s efforts to help all Marylanders,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “The minimum wage is ultimately about working people being able to earn enough to put a roof over their heads, feed their families, and not have to choose between food on the table and medical visits. I want to thank Governor Moore for making this one of his earliest priorities. I was glad to testify on behalf of the legislation, and I support this important State-wide legislation.”

Click here for additional information regarding the minimum wage in Montgomery County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.