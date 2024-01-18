Montgomery County residents line up to get their cars cleaned after winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Flagship Carwash in Rockville was busy all-day Wednesday as Montgomery County residents went to get their cars cleaned following the recent snowfall.

Representatives at the carwash say while the dried brine and snow may be bad for your car, it’s great for business.

“We do see an increase in traffic after a significant weather event,” “Darlene Horta, director of marketing for Flagship Carwash, said.

One customer says she worried the dried snow would ruin her car’s paint job so she came to get it cleaned as soon as she could.

“It’s just a matter of making sure that I do what is right for my car at this point in time,” Lucie Mboto Fouda said.

Horta says Flagship uses the latest car-cleaning equipment and technology to ensure those problems are avoided.

“We have a ceramic shield and clearcoat protectant here that really helps to create a barrier on top of your vehicle and protect its finish,” Horta said.

With another weather event expected, customers say they may be back soon, and Horta says that’s ideal to keep your car in the best possible condition.

“It’s really important to get that undercarriage flushed,” Horta said. “Ours are high-powered water and so it’s going to really make sure that all that stuff is removed any rust or corrosion from happening underneath the vehicle as well, not just on the exterior.”

