Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy under investigation by department submits resignation

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation by the department, according to a department spokesperson.

Deputy Benjamin Williams was previously placed on unpaid leave and News Center 7 confirmed Thursday that he submitted his resignation. His last day of service will be tomorrow, July 23.

>> Columbus homicide suspect in custody, identified following SWAT standoff in Dayton

The effective date of Williams’ leave was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office, nor his length of service with the department.

Williams is currently involved in a criminal investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to the spokesperson.

>> Englewood restaurant to close after 30 years of business

“Due to an ongoing investigation into the matter, we are unable to discuss specific details or provide any further information regarding his pending resignation,” the spokesperson told News Center 7.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.