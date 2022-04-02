Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspects

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at the Dorothy Lane Market located at 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

A man and a woman loaded up a shopping cart full of groceries, passed all points of sale and failed to pay for the groceries before exiting the store, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects are asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.