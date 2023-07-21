Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying attempted theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of attempting to steal a trailer from a local business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a business located at 339 Congress Park Drive on July 7.

Security cameras captured a late-model, full-sized Ford truck with no bed driving through the parking lot of the business between 12:46 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. when all the businesses in the area were closed, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck appears to be driven by a male wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.