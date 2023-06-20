Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying felonious assault suspects

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a felonious assault that happened over the weekend.

The incident took place in the area of North Main Street and Greenhill Road in Harrison Township around 10:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim left a barber shop on Salem Avenue and was driving southbound on N. Main St. in the right lane when a silver Honda SUV passed him in the left lane. As the Honda passed the victim’s vehicle the passenger fired three shots at the victim with one round hitting him in the shoulder.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and the victim drove himself to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says surveillance video from the area was captured before the incident that showed a silver Honda SUV approaching the victim’s vehicle.

Surveillance video from the barber shop also shows the suspect vehicle in the parking lot outside of the business. It can be seen in the video that the license plate had been removed from the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office is asked to contact Detective Gary Ridgeway at (937) 225-6296 or provide anonymous tips to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867(STOP).

