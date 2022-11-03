Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office need your help in identifying theft suspects

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying and locating two males suspected in stealing items from a business in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) social media page.

>>2/3 of drivers are distracted while driving, IIHS report says

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, two men were seen taking items from over the counter at Worldwide Equipment on Poe Ave, the spokesperson for MCSO said.

Both suspects stole approximately $3 thousand worth of battery packs before fleeing the scene in a dark colored Chevy Impala, the spokesperson said.

>>Miamisburg man accused of raping child facing charges

Deputies ask that anyone who recognizes these two individuals to please contact Detective Dan Casey at 937-890-3430 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP, the spokesperson said.

Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio
Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office- Dayton, Ohio




Recommended Stories