Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting in Harrison Twp.

A shooting reported at the Meadows of Catalpa in Harrison Twp. has developed into an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Indian Runn Drive about 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting. No other details have been released.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said deputies were still on scene at 7 p.m. and details about what took place would be released sometime this evening.

