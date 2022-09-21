Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting in Harrison Twp.

0
·1 min read

A shooting reported at the Meadows of Catalpa in Harrison Twp. has developed into an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> No criminal charges to result from Amber Alert incident in Greenville

Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Indian Runn Drive about 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting. No other details have been released.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said deputies were still on scene at 7 p.m. and details about what took place would be released sometime this evening.

We will continue working to learn more about this reported shooting and we will update this developing report.

Recommended Stories