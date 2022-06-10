Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on recent phone scam targeting community

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent phone scam circulating throughout the community.

The scam involves a caller presenting himself as “Sergeant Mark Worley” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and tells residents that they have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss with the resident, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the resident is then asked to provide a substantial payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest. The caller requests that the payment is made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order or by another method of payment or else they would be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says fraudulent callers have even been known to clone phone number to appear legitimate on the incoming caller ID.

The phone number may appear to be coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while in fact, the phone number has been spoofed.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the community it never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc.

Residents who receive calls such as these are encouraged to hang up and report it to their local police department.































