Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent phone scam

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent phone call scam.

“The scam, which has recently victimized one of our community members, serves as a reminder that anyone can become a target of these fraudulent activities,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a release.

In the scam, the caller impersonated a federal agent named “Officer Daniel Carmen.”

The scammer then convinced the 81-year-old victim that a large sum of her money had been stolen.

The victim was then instructed to deposit that exact amount of money into various Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs in different areas to help trap the suspects, the spokesperson said.

She was then instructed to send photos of the receipts and was advised that two officers would be by the next day to pick them up.

“Scammers are experts at manipulating their victims, using fear and urgency to convince them to act against their better judgment. It is important for all residents, regardless of age, to be vigilant and protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive tactics,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to fraud is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.